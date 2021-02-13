Triangle company develops drug believed to give new hope to lung cancer patients

MORRISVILLE, NC (WNCN) — It’s the leading cancer killer for both men and women, however a Triangle company believes a new drug could give lung cancer patients new hope for what’s often a life ending diagnosis.

“We know the suffering that patients go through,” said Heat Biologics CEO Jeff Wolf.

For Heat Biologics CEO Jeff Wolf, the fight against cancer is personal.

“My own father passed away from cancer,” said Wolf.

That’s why his team of researchers at Heat Biologics have spent years developing a treatment known as HS-110.

“What our HS-110 does is activate t-cells to destroy cancer,” said Wolf.

Wolf admits HS-110 isn’t the cure that millions of people are hoping for.

“I think a cure for lung cancer is a long way away,” said Wolf. “What we’re focused on is really extending a patient’s life.”

