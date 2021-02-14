COVID-19 hospitalizations dip below 2,000 for first time since late November

RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) — The State Department of Health and Human Services is reporting that hospitalizations have dipped below 2,000 for the first time since late November, with 95% of hospitals reporting.
Today’s numbers show COVID-19 hospitalizations are down 101 to 1,989. This is the first time hospitalizations have been below 2,000 since Nov. 30.
38 more North Carolinians have died from the virus since the last report yesterday.
State officials report 3,170 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 821,894.
The state’s percent positive test rate has been 6.5% for three straight days.