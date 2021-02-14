COVID-19 hospitalizations dip below 2,000 for first time since late November

RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) — The State Department of Health and Human Services is reporting that hospitalizations have dipped below 2,000 for the first time since late November, with 95% of hospitals reporting.

Today’s numbers show COVID-19 hospitalizations are down 101 to 1,989. This is the first time hospitalizations have been below 2,000 since Nov. 30.

- Advertisement -

38 more North Carolinians have died from the virus since the last report yesterday.

State officials report 3,170 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 821,894.

The state’s percent positive test rate has been 6.5% for three straight days.