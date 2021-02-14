Local church holding drive-thru Ash Wednesday

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The pandemic has forced many of us to miss out on cherished traditions and holidays the way we knew them.

But this week, the Bridge Presbyterian Church in Leland is adapting the beginning of Lent, keeping it safe, and getting creative.

Pastor Doug Cushing said they’re holding a drive-thru Ash Wednesday.

Congregants and locals will drive through from 12 to 1 pm and 5 to 6:30pm Wednesday. Cushing and church elders will apply ash to foreheads and hands, all the while wearing masks and gloves.

“Yeah, we want to balance being creative. But we also want to balance that with being safe and responsible, and try to include everyone,” said Cushing. “Nobody likes doing what we’re doing currently, but we’re trying to do the best we can to be a blessing not just to the Bridge, but again, to the community around us.”

Though this year looks different, Cushing still looks forward to honoring Christ with the beginning of the Lenten season, and said all are welcome to the event at 497 Waterford Way.

“There will be a canopy out in front of the Bridge. There will be lots of signs and flags and people on (U.S.) 17 trying to wave you in to invite you to be apart of it.”