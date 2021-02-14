The Cape Fear experiences a high earning Valentine’s Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Valentine’s Day is statistically one of the highest spending holidays for candy, flowers, and wine.

This year, sales were expected to reach 22 billion dollars. That’s about 6 billion less than 2020, the highest grossing Valentine’s Day yet.

Here in the Cape Fear, local businesses are still experiencing strong holiday sales.

Julia’s Florist had 253 flower deliveries set for Saturday. Chocolate and wine bar, Mon Ame said though they’ve had to adapt, they consider this a successful Valentine’s Day.

“Valentine’s is always really good for us,” said Andrew Bopes, Mon Ame’s owner. “This year was a little weird with COVID happening. But usually we’ll do some tasting events, where we’ll pair chocolates and wine together, and have people in and all around. But this year we’ve seen of retail to-go business.”

According to Jess Lowther, owner of local self care business, Simply Shorty, these sales aren’t limited to gifts for spouses and loved ones. She’s seen an increase in self care products, specifically bath bombs, candles, and yummy snacks.