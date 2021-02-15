New Hanover boys soccer wins battle of unbeatens against Hoggard

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Aidan Payne scored in the 77th minute on Monday night to lift the New Hanover boys soccer team past rival Hoggard, 2-1.

The Vikings got the scoring started in the first half as Luke Carlin’s shot deflected off a Wildcat defender and in for a goal. They would carry that 1-0 lead into the halftime break.

- Advertisement -

New Hanover was granted a golden opportunity in the 51st minute as senior Selden Baldwin buried a penalty kick to tie the match up at one apiece.

Then Aidan Payne capped the victory off for the Wildcats with his goal near the end of the game.

The win improves New Hanover’s record to now (6-0), while the Vikings drop to 4-1.

“I think this will really spur us on and we can take this and try and play every game like this cause I think we were really good tonight,” says New Hanover junior Aidan Payne. “We have to take this into every game and try to go undefeated.”

New Hanover head coach TJ Rennie says his team looked a little caught off guard in the first half, but their response in the second half was to his liking.

“We came to play a soccer game and it was a battle instead,” Rennie says. “I think we didn’t really react to that well until the second half. I think our guys stepped up and were more willing to just battle and compete, which out here tonight that was going to be the difference.”

Hoggard will travel to take on South Brunswick on Thursday night, while New Hanover is off until next Monday when they battle Topsail.