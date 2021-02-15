New project in place to address Leland’s rapid growth through 2045

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland is one of the fastest growing towns in the country. The rapid growth has led town council members to start a new project laying out plans for the future.

“This project is an effort to lay the policy framework for how Leland will grow and develop over the next 25 years,” Leland planning and inspections director Ben Andrea said.

- Advertisement -

For the past decade, Leland has experience unprecedented growth. Since 2010, the population of the town has nearly doubled.

Andrea believes the growth won’t slow down any time soon.

“I think we’re going to see our population continue to increase,” Andrea said. “With that increase we’re going to see an increase in diversity in our population, both in age and demographics. So the composition of the community is going to chance. And that’s going to drive how the community is going to grow, both residentially and from commercial perspective.”

The rapid climb in residents has prompted the town of Leland to begin a project to plan out how the area should develop over the next two and a half decades.

Andrea says input from locals is vital to the project’s success.

“It’s very important that we get the community involved,” Andrea added. “This is a vision for what the community wants to see for Leland’s growth and development. So we encourage folks to get involved.”

According to Andrea, the process of making your voice heard has been made very easy by the town.

“We just moved into the public engagement portion of this project,” Andrea continued. “We held the first community workshop virtually on the 19th of January. We had about 100 people show up to the virtual community meeting. We also have an area in town hall open, called the public engagement hub. That’s the room that we’re standing in now. This is an opportunity for folks to come and visit us in person and provide their input for the project.”

The town of Leland has two more virtual workshops scheduled for March and August. Andrea says they plan to listen to every voice when making decisions for the town’s future.