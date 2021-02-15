North Brunswick High to transition to remote learning through March 1

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases at North Brunswick High School, the school is transitioning to 100% remote learning for students through March 1st.

Brunswick County Health Services reports the COVID-19 activity at NBHS meets the threshold of a ‘cluster’ which is defined as a link between 5 or more confirmed positive individuals.

According to a news release, the school will undergo deep cleaning by ServePro Tuesday morning to prevent further impact from the virus inside the school.

Staff will work remotely on Tuesday and return to NBHS on Wednesday.

Students will be 100% remote through March 1st and resume in-person instruction March 2nd.

All NBHS sports and extracurricular activities will be postponed and/or canceled during this two week remote learning period.

The school district reminds folks to continue to practice the 3ws of wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart when possible, and washing hands frequently while in the community so that we can all help decrease the impact of COVID-19 inside the school system.

You can check out the Brunswick County School District’s dashboard here.