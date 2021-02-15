Scorpion Athletics on hold as North Brunswick High School turns to remote learning

LELAND, NC (WWAY)–North Brunswick High School announced on Monday they were going to be turning to remote learning following increased covid-19 cases within the school. The announcement also means all extracurricular activities will postponed until March 1st.

The postponement will bring the Scorpions boys and girls basketball seasons to an end. Soccer and lacrosse games will be postponed as well. In addition, North Brunswick’s first football game with New Hanover next Friday night will not be held.