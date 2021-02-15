Truck crashes into Intracoastal Waterway in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A silver pickup truck plunged into the Intracoastal Waterway early Monday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. near the Heide Trask drawbridge. According to Wilmington Police, the truck veered off the road near Wrightsville Ave., where it meets the waterway. It struck the gazebo at the Cross City Trail and ended up in the water up to its doors. The driver wasn’t hurt, but was transported to the hospital for a possible medical condition. No other injuries were reported, and the accident did not affect traffic in the area.

