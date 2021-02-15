Union Elementary School to return to in-person learning

One Brunswick County school is welcoming students back to in-person learning this week, after learning remotely due to a spike in COVID-19 activity on campus.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One school is welcoming students back to in-person learning this week, after learning remotely due to a spike in COVID-19 activity on campus.

Students at Union Elementary School will be returning to the classroom on Tuesday.

The school transitioned to 100% remote learning for students on Monday, February 1. The switch was attributed to the COVID-19 activity at the school meeting the threshold of a “cluster”, which is a link between 5 or more confirmed positive individuals. The cluster at Union Elementary was also linked to the outside community source that impacted Jessie Mae Monroe Elementary.

Following the COVID-19 related closure, a deep cleaning was performed by Serve Pro on campus.

Upon returning to campus, Brunswick County Schools asks everyone to continue to practice the 3 Ws of wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart when possible, and washing hands frequently while in the community to minimize the impact of COVID-19 inside the school system.