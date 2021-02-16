American Red Cross helping those impacted by Brunswick County tornado

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Chapter of the American Red Cross is on the ground helping those impacted by the overnight tornado that killed three people and destroyed or damaged dozens of homes in southern Brunswick County.

They are stationed at Saint Luke’s Lutheran Church off Highway 17 in Ocean Isle Beach to provide assistance. Not only are they working to provide food and financial support, they also had disaster mental health specialists on site.

Executive Director James Jarvis says they will be on the ground as long as needed to make sure people have the resources they need.

“Unfortunately when you’re dealing with a tornado there’s not a lot of warning so a lot of people evacuated with just the clothes on their back. Situations like this remind us just how fragile life is,” Jarvis said.

When response beings to wind down, Jarvis said they will transition to a long-term recovery plan.