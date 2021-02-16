GOP leaders: NC legislature watchdog agency to be shuttered

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Republican leaders at the General Assembly say the North Carolina legislature’s state government watchdog agency will soon be shuttered.

State law created the nonpartisan Program Evaluation Division in 2007. The division has issued scores of reports over the years that located wasteful spending and recommended efficiencies.

Spokespeople for Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore say the General Assembly now wants to use other bipartisan oversight methods to address agency accountability.

It’s unclear whether the division will be abolished with a law or simply lose funding.

The first permanent director of the division retired last year.