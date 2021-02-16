Information posted online after North Carolina ransomware attack

PITTSBORO, NC (AP) — Officials in a North Carolina county say an investigation into a cyber attack on its computer network showed personal information posted for sale on the “dark web.”

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the Chatham County network was hit by a ransomware attack on Oct. 28.

- Advertisement -

It began with a phishing email with a malicious attachment.

County spokeswoman Kara Dudley says the hacker sent a ransom note asking for 50 bitcoins, or about $2.4 million. The county refused to pay.

Staffers are working with state officials to identify the affected files and to notify people whose information may be at risk.