BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (News Release) — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Wednesday will survey the damage from Monday night’s tornado that left at least three people dead and several others injured in Brunswick County.

The N.C. Department of Insurance will also set up a Victims Assistance Center (VAC) at the Ocean Ridge Plantation at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The VAC will be at the Lions Paw Club House, 351 Ocean Ridge Parkway Southwest, Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469