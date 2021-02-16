Reports of people trapped in homes, structural damage after severe weather strikes Cape Fear

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A confirmed tornado ripped across portion of Brunswick County into Columbus County overnight.

A tornado warning was issued for southeastern Brunswick County near Grissettown around 11:39 p.m. A confirmed tornado was spotted near Honey Island, or 13 miles north of Shallotte at 12:00 a.m. At 12:07 p.m., an observed tornado was seen in the Delco area. The warning ended at 12:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington says Brunswick County Emergency Management reports structural and house damage in the Windsor Circle area of Ocean Ridge Plantation off Highway 17.

Brunswick County EM is reporting that people are trapped in homes. No word on how many people and exactly where.

There are also several power lines down along Highway 17 near the Highway 904 intersection in the Grissettown area.

At 1:00 a.m., Leland Fire Department posted on Facebook that their units are responding as mutual aid to Ocean Isle Beach to assist with rescue operations underway.

“Please stay home and stay away from the area,” the department wrote.

As of 1:20 a.m., WWAY’s Tanner Barth was at the the Ocean Isle Plantation community. First responders are going house to house to check on people. He saw numerous houses are damaged, even some are ripped off the foundation. Many trees are snapped in half.

According to Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation, there are thousands of people across southern and central parts of the county without power.