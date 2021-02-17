Brunswick County declares state of emergency in wake of violent tornado

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson declared a state of emergency in the wake of a deadly tornado near Ocean Isle Beach.

It went into effective Wednesday afternoon.

This comes “in response to the loss of life, injuries, and properties damaged by the tornado that impacted the Ocean Isle Beach area early Tuesday morning.”

Three people have died and 10 others were injured during the EF-3 twister. At least 60 properties also sustained various damages.

Public safety teams have transitioned to supporting recovery efforts for the affected areas of Ocean Isle Beach like the Ocean Ridge Plantation.