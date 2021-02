WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wednesday morning, members of the Cape Fear Garden Club planted 100 trees in Long Leaf Park.

The group chose to plant Longleaf Pine saplings, a tree that provides a critical habitat for 29 threatened and endangered species in North America.

- Advertisement -

Wednesday was part of the Wilmington Tree Initiative, which is a plan to plant 1,739 trees by this fall. That number is a nod to the year Wilmington was founded.