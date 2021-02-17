Conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh dies at 70

PALM BEACH, FL (CBS NEWS/WWAY) — Rush Limbaugh, the influential conservative radio host, has died from complications of lung cancer, his wife Kathryn announced on his radio show Wednesday. He was 70 years old.

“It is with profound sadness, I must share with you directly, that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer,” she said. “As so many of you know, losing a loved one is terribly difficult, even more so when that loved one is larger than life. Rush will forever be the greatest of all-time.

He died Wednesday morning at his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Limbaugh had been hosting “The Rush Limbaugh Show” in national syndication for more than 30 years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.