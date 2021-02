LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY)–The high school football season is set to get underway next Friday night and East Columbus will not be fielding a varsity squad in 2021.

Officials from the high school confirmed with WWAY that they will not play a varsity schedule this season due to a low number of available players. The Gators will only have a junior varsity team.

- Advertisement -

Last season East Columbus had just 25 players on the roster. They finished the 2019 season with a (1-10) record.