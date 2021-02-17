Five Guys officially opens in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A new burger joint has opened in Leland.

Wednesday, Five Guys Burger and Fries unlocked their doors for their grand opening.

After just an hour in business, the location’s owner, Chris Steiner said they’d already served more than 100 people. She was surprised by just how welcoming the Leland community has been so far.

“Today’s a really big day,” said Steiner. “We’re excited to be here and just be part of the Leland community. We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time coming. So we’re happy to be here.”

According to Steiner, the project was a year and a half in the making after Coronavirus pushed back the original opening date. They’re now open every day from 11 am to 10 pm.