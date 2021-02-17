Former and current soccer standouts speak to the next generation of players

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Each year in February we celebrate Black History Month and former U.S. soccer standout Kim Crabbe has been honored throughout the nation for good reason.

Crabbe was the first black female to ever be called up to the USA National Team in 1986. The call-up came after a star studded college career at George Mason. Now, she serves as the Director of Outreach Programs for the Wilmington Hammerhead soccer organization.

Tonight, Crabbe was joined by another up and coming soccer standout as they spoke at Superb Soccer. Hoggard freshman Ella Johnson spoke to kids of all ages about her soccer journey. Just weeks ago Johnson received an invitation to be apart of the player pool for the U-17 U.S. Women’s National team camp.

Crabbe spoke on Wednesday night about just how far sports have come over the years.

“It’s an honor, It is an honor to know that I’m touching lives every day through the sport,” Crabbe says. My journey is not done yet. My passion is to continue doing this and I’m sure that we’ll have more Ella’s and we’ll have more Kim Crabbe’s . We’ll have players that will get to go to that next level and have those opportunities.”

If you want to learn more about these local soccer program you can visit the Wilmington Hammerheads and Superb Soccer’s websites.