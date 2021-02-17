Shift in NC policy aimed at preventing COVID-19 vaccine tourism

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A change in North Carolina policy was announced Tuesday when it comes to vaccinating people from other states.

In the past, North Carolina had allowed it. Now they say local health departments and other providers can turn those people away.

“We all need to get vaccinated, and we have to wait our turn,” said Hannah, a Raleigh resident.

“I think it’s a good idea to stay where they are so everyone can get vaccinated where they are,” said Hassan Elkassem, also from Raleigh.

The CDC and state argue that the virus doesn’t recognize borders and neither could we. The CDC has since updated its guidance, allowing states to turn non-state residents away.

The state said it updated its policy based on that, writing, “it is permissible to not offer vaccine to temporary travelers who do not reside, work, or spend significant time in the North Carolina.”

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said local health departments and providers had been advised of the change.

