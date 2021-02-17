UNCW Baseball moves opening day to Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–This weekend’s season-opening series with VCU has been altered and will begin on Saturday with a 2 p.m. start at Brooks Field.

The series, which has been reduced to three games, continues Sunday with another 2 p.m. start and concludes on Monday with first pitch set for 3 p.m.

- Advertisement -

No fans will be allowed to attend athletic contests due to state of North Carolina guidelines. The policy affects home games for baseball, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, volleyball, baseball, and softball. A home team pass list of two guests per person for student-athletes and coaches will be allowed, however.