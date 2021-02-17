Waccamaw Elementary School teacher wins ‘Teacher of the Week’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Some of the morals and basic life lessons we remember as adults were instilled by our our elementary school teachers.

At Waccamaw Elementary School in Ash, Leslie Raynor enjoys having students read fables to learn critical thinking skills but she says they need more than academics to succeed.

“I want them to have life skills,” she said. “Every day they hear me say ‘be kind, no matter what.'”

A 2006 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, Raynor has taught 15 years and most of her career has been at Waccamaw Elementary School.

The ‘Teacher of the Week’ nomination we received said Raynor “cares about her students’ education” and “equips them with the tools they need to succeed in school.”

So what drives her passion for teaching?

“I want them to be successful,” she said. “I know many kids struggle, they have a hard life and I want them to see that they can go beyond their circumstance now.”

The key to maintaining a young child’s interest, Raynor says, is to make lessons relatable to real life and keeping them active.

“I don’t like having them sitting there for any long periods of time,” she said. “Any time we take a break I turn music on, and I always try to get them up and talking as much as I can.”

Principal Roman Kelley says a number of things make Raynor a great teacher.

“She’s always where she’s supposed to be, she’s always doing what she’s supposed to do, and she’s doing it well,” he said. “She’s just a good person, a great teacher, but she’d be good wherever we put her.”

Kelley said the last year has posed lots of challenges for educators due to the coronavirus pandemic. Raynor has successfully managed to keep students engaged about learning by doing fun things like having them debate in class.

“As you saw the smiling faces in our class, you could see the smiles even through the masks, you could just feel the excitement while the kids were learning and they were learning a great skill – being able to debate when you’re nine years old, that’s going to carry them places, that’s going to help them in the future.”

Raynor says she was caught off guard by our surprise visit.

“Its awesome that someone notices what I’m doing and trying to make a difference and be positive,” she said.

Raynor is making a difference by not only teaching curriculum these students need to complete third grade but life skills and morals they’ll carry with them into adulthood.

