Whiteville authorities help woman with flat tire

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) — A woman with a flat tire was given a helping hand by members of Whiteville emergency services, the Whiteville Fire Department, and Whiteville Police.

Emergency Services received a phone call stating that a car was stranded in downtown Whiteville. When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman stopped in the middle of the street with a flat tire.

- Advertisement -

The four men changed the woman’s tire. After that, they took her to the Whiteville Fire Department to make sure all her tires were filled with air.

Hal Lowder, Whiteville’s director of emergency services, says the group of men were glad to turn around a distressed citizen’s day.