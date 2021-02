WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Greek Festival is being reenvisioned again due to the ongoing pandemic.

Organizers say they will be hosting a drive-thru festival May 14-16 at Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church across from UNCW.

COVID-19 restrictions kept the full festival from taking place last spring. The 2020 event was rescheduled as a drive-thru in October.