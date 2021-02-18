Art for All connects local artists with art lovers at Brooklyn Arts Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This weekend, art lovers can purchase handmade items from local artists at a price they might want to frame.

Dozens of local and regional artists will have their work available for purchase at the “Art for All 11” show and sale. Admission is $5 for both days, with children 12 and under, free. Admission includes a raffle ticket.

According to Brooklyn Arts Center (BAC) marketing director Jen Ray, nearly all of the art will be priced below $500. Painters, potters, jewelers woodworkers and other artists will set up booths in the BAC church and annex, and all will follow guidance to keep the event Covid 19-safe and socially distant.

“This year we reduced the number of booths, ” Ray explained. “It’s a very spaced out show. There are a number of safety protocols given to us by the city of Wilmington.” Those include masks for vendors and guests, and hand sanitizing stations.

The sale runs Saturday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 21 noon to 5 p.m. Parking is free in the North 4th neighborhood.

Food will be available from Catch the Food Truck Saturday, and Will’s Pizza Sunday. Inside, the Amazing Maven coffee shop will provide special lattes, and the BAC full service bar will provide special cocktails all weekend.

For more information, visit here.