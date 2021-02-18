Ashley standout Saniya Rivers nominated for McDonald’s All-American Game

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The accolades continue to pile in for Ashley High School basketball standout Saniya Rivers. Today, she was named a nominee for the 2021 McDonald’s All-American Game.

This years game will not be played due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The organization still plans to announce those selected for this years teams later this month.

- Advertisement -

This season Rivers is averaging 34.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, 6.1 steals, and 5.8 assists per game. She has led Ashley to an (11-1) record this year as the Screamin’ Eagles prepare for the post season.

Rivers has also be named a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy, which is awarded annually to the top high school basketball player in the nation.