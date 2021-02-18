Ashley standout Saniya Rivers nominated for McDonald’s All-American Game

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The accolades continue to pile in for Ashley High School basketball standout Saniya Rivers. Today, she was named a nominee for the 2021 McDonald’s All-American Game.
This years game will not be played due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The organization still plans to announce those selected for this years teams later this month.
This season Rivers is averaging 34.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, 6.1 steals, and 5.8 assists per game. She has led Ashley to an (11-1) record this year as the Screamin’ Eagles prepare for the post season.
Rivers has also be named a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy, which is awarded annually to the top high school basketball player in the nation.