Schools modify Friday’s schedule due to flooding threat

CAPE FEAR REGION (WWAY) — Due to the threat of dangerous road conditions and potential flooding, Pender and Brunswick County schools will be operating on a 2-hour delay on Friday.

All staff and students, both in-person and remote, will operate on the 2-hour delay.

“This will give more time to access the conditions of travel for all parties in daylight conditions and ensure the safety of both students and staff,” BCS wrote in a release.

Teachers and other school staff members will report to campus as conditions allow for safe travel.

Bladen County Schools will be remote-learning only for students and teachers.

Also on a 2-hr delay Friday are Columbus Charter School, Charter Day School, South Brunswick Charter School, and Douglass Academy.