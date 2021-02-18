Coast Guard looking for owner of kayak found near Mansboro Island

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coast Guard needs your help finding the owner of a kayak found on the south end of Masonboro Island on Tuesday.

Anyone with information helping to identify the owner of the kayak is requested to contact Coast Guard Sector North Carolina at (910) 343-3880.

There are no reports of missing persons or overdue boaters in the area.

At 1 p.m., watchstanders at Sector North Carolina Command Center were notified by a good Samaritan of the blue, Lifetime Wave kayak found off the south side of Masonboro Island on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Sector North Carolina watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast requesting mariners keep a sharp lookout while transiting the area.

The Coast Guard reminds all boaters to mark their kayak, canoes, surfboards, SUPs, and gear with their personal information. This can allow responders to quickly determine if someone is in distress and/or assist in returning your equipment back to the owner.

If you lose kayaks, canoes, surfboards, SUPS or any safety equipment such as lifejackets, please report it to the Coast Guard to help our search and rescue specialists deconflict possible distress reports.