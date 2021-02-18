Columbus County church leaders and health workers partner for vaccine rollout

COLUMBUS COUNTY (WWAY) — Across the state, vaccine distribution is underway. In Columbus County, however, some minority groups aren’t opting to get the shot.

Only about 15 percent of those vaccinated in North Carolina right now are African American. Three percent are Hispanic, less than one percent are Native American, and about 78 percent are Caucasian.

Fear has run rampant throughout the pandemic, spurring on misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine, and making some wary of getting their shot, according to Whiteville Pastor, Tracey Troy.

“Where there’s misinformation or where there’s no information….there always tends to be some type of chaos,” said Troy, “and so, that’s why information brings revelation.”

Health care workers and and faith leaders are aiming to change that. Wednesday night, the groups hosted a virtual meeting. They answered questions about the vaccine and virus, and eased anxieties.

Thursday morning, more than 50 of the 100 doses given were to African Americans.

“We perish for a lack of knowledge,” said Pastor Anthony Rowell. “But I’m so glad we are able to bring knowledge to our community as well as being able to dispel myths so we can put aside all the anxiety.”

Columbus Regional Medical Center’s chaplain, Jeremy Simmons was excited about the response.

“We leverage those faith leaders because we know people kind of listen,” explained Simmons, “and respond to what the faith leaders are saying.”

Those concerns include how quickly the vaccine was developed. Myths, like the vaccine being the mark of the beast have also stirred confusion within Columbus County’s religious community. Some are using that confusion and their faith to justify not getting vaccinated or taking precautions.

But according to Pastor Rowell, that is not what the Bible teaches.

“We have to have faith in our scientists as well as faith in God,” said Rowell. “Because God put scientists here for a reason. So that we could get through this pandemic.”

Faith leaders say on top of the myths, African Americans are wary looking back on historical events.

The Tuskegee Experiment seems to be the most widely cited. The experiments started in 1932, when doctors led a group of black men to believe they were treating them for syphilis. In actuality, they were giving the men placebos, noting how their conditions worsened. This went on for 40 years in the United States.

Leaders like Tracey Troy offer that at this point, the only way to get rid of that fear is to answer questions, remain transparent, and lead by example.

“We’re trying to get as much information to the people of color, so that they can be apart of the solution and not apart of the problem in the sense of not getting vaccinated.”

Health care officials and church leaders say they will continue to hold monthly meetings to do just that.