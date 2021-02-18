Columbus County Health Department warns community of COVID-19 vaccine scam

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Health Department is warning you about a COVID-19 vaccine scam.

Several people have reported getting calls from the health department requesting that they drive to locations other than the health department to receive their vaccine such as the agricultural fairgrounds.

“We are working with the county administration and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office to ensure that we resolve this issue,” the department wrote online.

The Columbus County Health Department only offers vaccination appointments at the Miller Building in Whiteville at this time.

You are asked to call the Columbus County Health Department at (910) 640-6615 with any questions or concerns.