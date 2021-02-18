State leaders to discuss COVID-19 vaccine shipment delays, weather

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Gov. Roy Cooper, members of the Coronavirus Task Force and NC Emergency Management will give an update on COVID-19 and inclement weather.

The conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. You can watch it here.

NCDHHS has been notified by the federal government of continued delays in some shipments and deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, due to severe weather. Both first and second dose shipments have been impacted.

The department is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and vaccine providers to help minimize the potential effects of these delays.

Moderna vaccines have not been shipped this week and only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines have been shipped. Both Pfizer and Moderna have a backlog of orders due to weather.

These delays may cause vaccination appointments to be postponed or rescheduled. As there is not enough vaccine in the state to shift or transfer supply in order to cover the delayed vaccine doses, DHHS is advising providers to assess current appointments and notify recipients accordingly based on on-hand supplies.