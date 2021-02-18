Gov. Roy Cooper talks COVID-19, schools, vaccine delays

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — On Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper held a news conference to discuss COVID-19, weather concerns, and a push for in-person schooling for all students.

The governor says COVID-19 case numbers in are state are declining and remaining stable.

For the first time since November, the number of people in the state hospitalized due to the virus has dropped to less than two-thousand.

Cooper also says severe weather around the country is causing delays in vaccine distribution.

“The Centers for Disease Control, the CDC, notified states across the country including ours that some vaccine shipments are delayed,” he said. “This news is frustrating to all of us, but providers are working to get appointments scheduled and we’re pushing to get more vaccine for our state.”

Cooper says nearly two million doses of the vaccine have already been administered in North Carolina.

The governor also responded to State Bill 37, which if passed would require all school districts to offer in-person learning.

“I can sign legislation requiring all school districts to return to the classroom if it requires compliance with the Department of Health and Human Services safety guidelines for schools and protects the ability of state and local leaders to respond to emergencies,” Cooper said. “The bill they just passed fails on both of these fronts.”

Cooper did not confirm that he will veto the bill, saying he will discuss potential new legislation with General Assembly leaders before taking action.