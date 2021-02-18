ILM announces seasonal non-stop flights to Boston

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — American Airlines says they will offer seasonal flights from Wilmington International Airport to Boston, Massachusetts this summer.

ILM Airport Director Julie Wilsey says the flight is Saturday only from June 5 until August 14.

“They have not given us the flight time or equipment yet,” Wilsey wrote to WWAY News.

This is the flight that American announced for summer 2020 and delayed due to COVID-19.

“We see it as a vote of confidence in Wilmington as well as a sign of recovery from COVID-19,” Wilsey wrote.

Many of the airport’s non-stop destinations started as a weekly or seasonal flight.

ILM hopes that BOS will grow to a daily flight all 12 months of the year, similar to the maturity of the Dallas/Fort Worth flight.