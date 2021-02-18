Man wanted in Carolina Beach bank robbery arrested

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A man wanted for allegedly robbing a bank in Carolina Beach has been arrested.

The robbery happened on October 6 at the First Citizens Bank.

Carolina Beach Police Department investigators identified 52-year-old Charles Lee Pingley of Dunn, as the suspect.

Carolina Beach Police Department along with the Erwin Police Department executed a search warrant at Pingley’s home.

Following that, a warrant for arrest was issued by the New Hanover County Magistrates Office for a robbery with a dangerous weapon charge.

Pingley was in the Harnett County Jail on unrelated charges at that time.

He was placed on a $150,000 secured bond and subsequently transported to the New Hanover County Jail.