New Hanover County Fire Rescue to conduct live fire training next week

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue will conduct a live fire training in the Monkey Junction area on Monday.

It will take place between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 615 Piner Road.

- Advertisement -

The training will begin with a safety briefing and then the structure will be burned down by 5 p.m.

“This training is a great opportunity for our staff to gain valuable knowledge and practical experience while operating in a safe environment that closely resembles real life fire ground situations,” NHCFR Chief Donnie Hall said. “Firefighters will be able to observe fire behavior in all stages of fire growth, move and direct fire hose streams for the purpose of fire attack, and practice water supply operations. Fire officers will also have the opportunity to practice fire ground management and complete safety officer skills for certification.”