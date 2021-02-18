New Hanover County man accused of fatally stabbing his dog

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man is in jail after he allegedly stabbed and killed his dog.

John Ryan Stout, 29, is charged with felony cruelty to animals.

The investigation began after a neighbor called the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office over concerns for the dog’s well-being.

Deputies responded and Stout reportedly told them the dog died of natural causes and that he buried the animal in the backyard.

The neighbor called deputies again. That’s when they told deputies Stout had stabbed the dog to death and put the animal inside a trash bag. The neighbor reported having that trash bag as evidence.

Deputies responded again and sent the animal for a necropsy. NHSO says it was determined the dog had been fatally stabbed.

Stout was arrested on Wednesday and is currently in jail under a $25,000 secured bond.