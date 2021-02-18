NHRMC deploys devices that screens patients for face masks, checks temperatures

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center facilities, including NHRMC Physician Group practices, have started using a touchless patient screening technology to quickly detect masks and check temperatures upon a person’s arrival.

NHRMC has deployed 55 units across multiple locations.

- Advertisement -

NHRMC says the devices help patients by offering a more efficient check-in process and help support operations by decreasing the number of staff members that need to spend time away from their typical roles for screening shifts.

“The touchless device is a lot faster while continuing to ensure safety for staff and patients,” Jacque Pitts, RN, a clinical manager with NHRMC Physician Group who helped spearhead the effort, said.

When a person stands before the screening device, it will scan their face and remind them to put on a mask if they are not wearing one. The person is then prompted to take their temperature by holding their wrist by the touchless thermometer. If it detects an elevated temperature, an alarm will alert clinic staff to check the person’s temperature again.

Locations that have adopted the screening devices have also posted signs that instruct patients with any COVID-19 symptoms to wait in their car and call a number to speak to a staff member before entering.

Depending on operational needs, some NHRMC locations will continue to have staff members screening patients.