NHSO investigating assault at Chick-fil-A in Monkey Junction

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault that took place at a Chick-fil-A.

The incident took place at the Chick-Fil-A at 5106 S. College Road in Monkey Junction on Feb. 2.

The suspect is described as a white man, possibly in his 20s or 30s, and bald with a dark blond to light brown beard.

The sheriff’s office says, “If you can identify the owner of the vehicle in the attached photo, please contact: Detective Fex-Overton @ (910)-798-4261 or to remain anonymous, visit the following link to submit a tip. If you submit a crime tip, please reference the case number.”