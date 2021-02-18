Pender County cautions drivers of flooded roads

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Emergency Management urges drivers to stay alert to flooded roads.

“Due to the substantial rainfall we are experiencing in Pender County, our roads will be impacted,” Carson Smith, Interim Emergency Manager, said. “Pender County is currently under a Flash Flood Watch. We urge motorists to turn around, don’t drown. This is more than just a cliché. Flash floods are the number one weather-related killer in the United States.”

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Smith said currently the following roads are affected by flooding.

Willard Railroad Street at the Bridge of the Pender/Duplin County line

NC Hwy 50 at curve just before the Pender/Duplin County line

2356-3276 block of the Old Maple Hill Rd

2593-3573 block Croomsbridge Rd

0-735 River Bend Drive

All of River Birch Rd

All of Bear Run Rd

485-510 block River Trail

0-245 block Rebecca Kennedy Rd

500-5100 block Heading Bluff Road

4000 block of Herrings Chapel Rd

Malpass Corner Road and Herrings Chapel Road

2460-2345 block NC Hwy 53 West

2500 block of Shiloh Rd

Patriots Hall Drive past the Ranger Station

All of Caldonia Creek Rd

All of Northeast Drive

100-849 block Old Blake House Road

1500 block of S. Shore Drive

1600 block of S. Shore Drive

1900 block of S. Shore Drive

2400 block of S. Shore Drive

2800 block of S. Shore Drive

NC Hwy 133 at Cedar Farms Lane

44 Saddle Ridge Rd

“Please don’t drive through swift moving water on the roadways,” said Smith. “Only a few inches of swift moving water can lift an automobile from the roadway. Flooded roadways can make a road surface unstable and drivers may not be aware of dangers beneath the water. It’s safer to find an alternative route.”

Drivers can find travel alerts and road closures on the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s site, www.DriveNC.gov.

Smith said, based upon the weather forecast, some areas in Pender County will experience river flooding through next weekend.