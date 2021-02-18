Red Cross offers mental health assistance for tornado victims

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —The Red Cross is offering mental health services for victims of the tornado.

Red Cross Disaster Mental Health workers have been reaching out to victims, speaking with them about their experiences after encountering the tornado.

- Advertisement -

Victims will be able to seek emotional and mental support once they open a case with the Red Cross Disaster Mental Health.

“We use the skill set that helps a person understand that they will be able to return to normal after an event like this. We normalize their emotions, so that they don’t feel like they’re going crazy, because they’re going up and down, or they’re frozen or scared, or so many things or emotions can happen to people,” said Cynthia Sosnowski, lead Disaster Mental Health worker with the Red Cross.

The Red Cross Disaster Mental Health workers will continue to help victims of the tornado virtually via zoom and phone call.