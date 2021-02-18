Sheriff’s office hands out donated supplies to Brunswick County tornado victims

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Lowe’s Home Improvement has made a big donation to help those in Brunswick County impacted by this week’s deadly tornado.

They donated a “tremendous amount of supplies for the tornado victims in our county,” according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Some of the donated items included tarps, shovels, buckets, trash bags, water, and storage containers.

Sheriff John Ingram and several other members of the sheriff’s office were out Thursday morning delivering the supplies to those impacted by the twister.

The Ocean Ridge Plantation community in Ocean Isle Beach was one of the communities that suffered severe devastation. The tornado killed three people and injured 10 others.