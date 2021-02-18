Some local vaccine shipments delayed due to bad weather

BOLIVIA, NC (News Release/WWAY) – Some appointments for second dose vaccinations originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 at the Brunswick County mass vaccination clinic will be rescheduled due to inclement weather in the southeast part of the country delaying vaccine delivery times to local providers.

You do not need to take any action to determine if your second dose appointment is affected. Here’s how we’ll notify affected individuals:

If your Feb. 19 second dose appointment is rescheduled, you will receive an email and an automated phone message informing you of your new appointment date.

We will reschedule your second dose appointment for Tuesday, Feb. 23 at the same time; please be aware, however, that our ability to deliver your second dose is completely dependent on our receipt of the Moderna vaccine prior to your appointment. If we need to reschedule again, we will notify you and ask that you accept our apologies in advance for the inconvenience.

If you do not receive an email nor an automated phone call, your second dose appointment will continue Feb. 19 as scheduled.

All first dose appointments set for Friday, Feb. 19 at the mass vaccination clinic are unaffected and will continue as scheduled. Details concerning first and second dose appointments in the fourth week of February (Feb. 22-26) will be announced later this week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends an optimal window of time for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; any second dose appointment rescheduled to next week are still within that timeframe.

Individuals are encouraged to keep their new appointment time if possible. Rescheduled individuals do not need to take any action to keep the new appointment time; they are automatically added to the schedule.

If you cannot make the new appointment and need to reschedule, call Novant Health Care Connections at 855-NH-VAC4U where you will give your information to be contacted.

Your best protection from COVID-19 will be a combination of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, wearing a mask, staying at least six feet away from others, avoiding crowds, and washing your hands often. Remember to still practice the Three Ws—wear, wait and wash—even if you already received your vaccination.

Columbus County Health Department also said some vaccine appointments had been impacted due to a delayed shipment.