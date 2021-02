WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–UNCW’s non-conference softball doubleheader against North Carolina A&T, scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The doubleheader has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Apr. 21. The game times have not been determined.

The Seahawks will welcome Georgia State to Boseman Field on Sunday, Feb. 21, for a doubleheader at noon.