UNCW Women’s Basketball returns to Trask this weekend against Northeastern

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–For the first time since January 3rd the UNCW Women’s Basketball team will finally be back inside Trask Coliseum playing a game this weekend.

The Seahawks are coming off of a tough loss to James Madison on Tuesday. The loss comes after UNCW was off for 16 days due to covid-19 health and safety protocols.

The women’s basketball program has just six games left on their regular season schedule. UNCW will welcome in the Northeastern Huskies this weekend for a Saturday and Sunday double-header.

UNCW and Northeastern are separation by three wins in the conference standings headed into the final two weeks. Both of those games will start at 1:00 p.m. The Seahawks are still seeking their first CAA win this season.