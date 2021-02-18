What Did We Miss? Celebrating Black History Month

‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Every week Wills Maxwell Jr. gives a humorous report on the weird news stories that WWAY did not cover.

This week Wills celebrate Black History Month with profiles on American History icons.

Enjoy the video and learn more about Althea Gibson, Thurgood Marshall, and Shirley Chisholm. It’s a history lesson filled with laughs.

Watch ‘What Did We Miss?’ every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina and WWAY News at 7. Catch up on previous episodes here.