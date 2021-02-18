Wilmington man who assaulted pregnant woman on video sentenced for gun charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man who was caught assaulting a pregnant woman on camera back in 2019 was sentenced for gun charges in federal court on Thursday. That’s according to a release by Department of Justice

Antonio Blake Spencer, 32, was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Spencer was charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm on April 30, 2019 and pled guilty on October 17, 2020.

According to court documents and other information, on April 21, 2019, while on probation for multiple prior state offenses, including a felony drug conviction, Spencer was involved in an altercation with a pregnant female in the Houston Moore housing complex in Wilmington.

During the altercation – which was captured on Wilmington Housing Authority surveillance video – Spencer brutally assaulted the female.

The female ultimately was able to get away. Moments later, Spencer was approached by a man and the two fought for several minutes. During the struggle, a gun Spencer had in his waistband, dropped to the ground and was ultimately used to shoot Spencer multiple times.

Spencer was treated and released from the hospital two days later.

Just nine days after the shooting incident, on April 30, 2019, law enforcement located Spencer in an effort to serve him with arrest warrants for assault on a female and assault on an unborn child arising from the April 21 incident.

At the time of arrest, Spencer again had a firearm on his person, along with a quantity of PCP in his vehicle.

During a post-arrest interview, Spencer admitted to possessing the firearms from both the April 21 and April 30 incidents.