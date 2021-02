NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Health Department has identified a COVID-19 cluster at Holly Shelter Middle School where seven people have tested positive due a connected exposure.

In total, 14 people were quarantined due to this close contact. Staff and students are required to quarantine for a period of 14 days.

- Advertisement -

The health department says they are not recommending further action such as school closure because the cluster was immediately isolated.