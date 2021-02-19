Deputies: 15 guns seized during drug investigation in Whiteville

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says more than a dozen guns were seized during a recent drug investigation.

CCSO says the investigation began after receiving a tip from the community about drug activity in Whiteville. On February 13, investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Fox Estates. During the search, investigators say they found cocaine, marijuana, 15 firearms, and digital scales.

- Advertisement -

Marshall Franklin Mintz was arrested and charged with 13 counts of felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling to keep/sell controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. His secured bond was set at $82,000.

Berry Henry Evans was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance. His secured bond was set at $5,000.

This is an ongoing investigation.