Deputies: 15 guns seized during drug investigation in Whiteville

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says more than a dozen guns were seized during a recent drug investigation.
CCSO says the investigation began after receiving a tip from the community about drug activity in Whiteville. On February 13, investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Fox Estates. During the search, investigators say they found cocaine, marijuana, 15 firearms, and digital scales.
Marshall Franklin Mintz was arrested and charged with 13 counts of felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling to keep/sell controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. His secured bond was set at $82,000.
Berry Henry Evans was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance. His secured bond was set at $5,000.
This is an ongoing investigation.